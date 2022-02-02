Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 85.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 943,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on GORO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

