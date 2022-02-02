Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after buying an additional 242,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,297,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of BRKR opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.