Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Major Shareholder Acquires $588,653,181.00 in Stock

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.