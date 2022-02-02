Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ABNB opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average is $165.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
