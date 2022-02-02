Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper Sells 6,767 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $103.68 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.