Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper Sells 6,767 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $103.68 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.