Insider Buying: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Buys 3,750 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

