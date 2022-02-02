Christopher Mackay Buys 162,000 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 162,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$439,020.00 ($311,361.70).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Christopher Mackay purchased 50,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,000.00 ($102,836.88).

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 535,447 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,563,505.24 ($1,108,868.96).

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Mackay purchased 266,367 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,237.44 ($60,452.09).

On Friday, November 26th, Christopher Mackay purchased 310,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,300.00 ($72,553.19).

On Friday, November 19th, Christopher Mackay purchased 230,658 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$673,521.36 ($477,674.72).

On Friday, November 12th, Christopher Mackay purchased 73,176 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,667.66 ($89,835.22).

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher Mackay bought 45,906 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,832.10 ($92,788.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

