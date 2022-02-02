Deutsche Bank AG Has $350,000 Stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Shares of AEVA opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.