Deutsche Bank AG Has $359,000 Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 30.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 189,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

KBAL stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.11 million, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

