Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,930 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

