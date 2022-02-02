Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

