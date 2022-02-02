Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of CMCO opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

