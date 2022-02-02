Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,110 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $545,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

