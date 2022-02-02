Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $44.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

