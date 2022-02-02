Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.66

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.66 and traded as high as C$38.05. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$37.52, with a volume of 2,452,895 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJR.B. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.55%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

