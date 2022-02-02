Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Update

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,096,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ECEZ stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ecosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Ecosciences
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.