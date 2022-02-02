Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Update

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,096,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECEZ stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ecosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. The firm’s products are used as bio-remediation for sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, lakes, and ponds. It provides a suite of tablet-based products that can be added to waste systems.

