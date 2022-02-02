Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 66.3% in January

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,100 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

