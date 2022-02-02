Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

