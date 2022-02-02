Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.31 ($96.98).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €71.76 ($80.63) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.65.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

