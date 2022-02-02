HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.58 ($84.92).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €62.86 ($70.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.49. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($91.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.