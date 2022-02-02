Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.42 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 25,641 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm has a market cap of £17.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.37.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

