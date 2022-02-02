$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

