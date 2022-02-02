HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Head-To-Head Survey

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthEquity and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82 Fiverr International 1 3 4 0 2.38

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.03%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $199.56, suggesting a potential upside of 123.19%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 6.11 $8.83 million ($0.07) -765.75 Fiverr International $189.51 million 16.91 -$14.81 million ($1.48) -60.41

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64% Fiverr International -19.57% -9.25% -3.59%

Summary

HealthEquity beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

