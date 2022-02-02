Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Head to Head Comparison

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amgen and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 11 6 0 2.21 Valneva 1 1 4 0 2.50

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $232.24, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Valneva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Amgen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 21.77% 108.67% 15.29% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Valneva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 5.07 $7.26 billion $9.71 23.55 Valneva $126.02 million 14.76 -$73.56 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Valneva.

Summary

Amgen beats Valneva on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

