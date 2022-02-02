$348.44 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $348.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.70 million and the lowest is $338.82 million. Premier reported sales of $422.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

