Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $5.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.26.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

