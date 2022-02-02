Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sharps Compliance in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research has a “In-Line” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of SMED opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -0.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

