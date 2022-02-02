Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.58.

BPMC opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

