Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.
OLPX stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80.
In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.