Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Olaplex Holdings Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

OLPX stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

