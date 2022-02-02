DA Davidson Comments on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $786.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

