Research Analysts Offer Predictions for City Holding’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. City has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in City by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

