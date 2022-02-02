Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UVSP stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.75. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $893.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 508,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Univest Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

