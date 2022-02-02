EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

