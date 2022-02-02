Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.71

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.71 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.25 ($0.16). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 80,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £31.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.71.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

