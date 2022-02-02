Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

TSE:CGY opened at C$58.49 on Monday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$51.99 and a 1-year high of C$67.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.46%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

