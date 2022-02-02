Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.52. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 385.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.