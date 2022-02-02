B. Riley Weighs in on Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of AX opened at $52.48 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

