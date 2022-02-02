Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. Corning has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Corning by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.