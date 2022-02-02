JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 110.44 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

