Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CrossAmerica Partners Call Options (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,922 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,413% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CAPL opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.51 million, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 2.15. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

