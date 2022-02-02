Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,570 call options on the company. This is an increase of 842% compared to the average volume of 379 call options.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -330.21 and a beta of 1.11. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

