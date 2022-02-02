Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,570 call options on the company. This is an increase of 842% compared to the average volume of 379 call options.
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -330.21 and a beta of 1.11. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $42.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Ranpak Company Profile
Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
