Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report sales of $298.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.80 million and the highest is $305.25 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55. Trex has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

