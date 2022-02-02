Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.07 Million

Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $286.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.79 million and the highest is $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

