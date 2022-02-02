Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.74

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.74 and traded as low as $33.13. Mannatech shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 932 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mannatech by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.