The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.69

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.58 ($0.17). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 58,193 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.69. The stock has a market cap of £15.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The 600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

