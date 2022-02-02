Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

PURP opened at GBX 20.04 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.96. The company has a market cap of £61.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.67 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

