Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Head-To-Head Review

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01%

5.2% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Axonics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 319.35%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $74.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.29%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Axonics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A Axonics $111.54 million 20.66 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -27.20

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Axonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

