InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) versus Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Critical Review

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 260.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Healthcare Trust of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.68 $52.62 million $0.50 64.76

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InvenTrust Properties and Healthcare Trust of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 2 0 2.25

Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63%

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats InvenTrust Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

