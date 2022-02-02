KeyCorp Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

NYSE:MCD opened at $258.99 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $199,050,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

