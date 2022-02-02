Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $518.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Independent Bank by 53.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

